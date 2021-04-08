Hellertown Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Accident: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Hellertown borough man has been charged for allegedly causing a hit-and-run accident involving injury to another person earlier this week.

In a news release Thursday, borough police said Brian Edward Linde, 62, of the 1300 block of Jefferson Street, is responsible for a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 700 block of Main Street on Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened around 12:19 p.m.

According to the news release, video surveillance footage captured Linde’s vehicle as it left the scene of the accident.

“Hellertown Police were able to locate the offending vehicle and identify the driver as Brian Edward Linde,” the release said.

According to police and court papers, Linde is charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury (Misdemeanor 1), Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed (Misdemeanor 2), Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle/Property (Misdemeanor 3) and summary offenses including reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The criminal court docket filed in the case indicated that as of Thursday, Linde’s preliminary hearing was yet to be held at Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The docket did not list an attorney for Linde.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court documents.