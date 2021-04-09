Expect Traffic Tie-up at Upper Saucon Intersection Monday

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists driving through Upper Saucon Township on Rt. 309 may encounter delays as a result of work taking place at a busy intersection Monday, PennDOT announced.

According to the local engineering district’s list of planned projects for the week, there will be a lane restriction with flagging in both directions on Rt. 309 at Passer Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The traffic light at the intersection will be controlled by a contractor who is performing the work under a highway occupancy permit, PennDOT said.

The reason for the work wasn’t clear from the project notes, however a Wawa is under construction at that intersection and temporary traffic restrictions have resulted from it.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone Monday.