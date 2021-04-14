Man Accused of Retail Theft at Hellertown Rite Aid

Est. Read Time: 1 min

An 18-year-old Hellertown man has been charged with allegedly trying to steal more than $300 worth of groceries from a borough drugstore.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Logan Nicholas Bowley was “stopped and placed in investigative detention” after officers responded to the Rite Aid at 110 Main Street shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

“He was arrested a short time later after being identified by the store manager for attempting to remove $326.91 worth of groceries from the store without paying for them,” police said.

According to police, following a preliminary arraignment at Northampton County Central Booking on a Misdemeanor 1 retail theft charge Bowley was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary arraignment for Bowley is scheduled for Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege at Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, according to the docket filed in the case.

The docket does not list an attorney for Bowley.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court documents.