Laura A. Koch, of Lower Saucon Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Laura A. Koch, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was the loving wife of Douglas Koch, with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Pepper) Griesemer. She had a special loving bond with her two sons: Andrew Koch and his wife Astraea Russell; and Thomas Koch. This bond extended to her loving grandchildren Taryn, Camryn, Luci, Wesley and Joshua. Laura was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University and a master’s degree from Temple University. She worked as a third grade teacher in the Allentown School District. After a layoff, she resumed teaching in the Saucon Valley School District as a reading aide and as a computer teacher until her retirement in 1997.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, she is survived by her two sisters: Susan Horwath of San Antonio, Texas, and Rebecca Richey of Denver, Colo.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 12 p.m. Interment will conclude the services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Please make positive choices using CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Saucon Township (for a park bench purchase) care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.