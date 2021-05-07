When is Spring Yard Waste Pickup in Hellertown?

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you are accumulating piles of yard waste and live in Hellertown borough, the time for moving it to the curb for pickup is approaching.

The Borough of Hellertown announced earlier this week that it will conduct a community-wide, curbside yard waste collection during the week of June 21.

Collections will generally follow the weekly trash collection schedule.

Residents with yard waste for collection are advised to place it at their normal collection location the evening before their usual garbage pick-up date. All yard waste for collection should be clearly separated from garbage, bundled with string, bagged in biodegradable PAPER bags (no plastic bags will be collected) or containers, and of reasonable weight so that it can safely be lifted by an employee into the collection truck hopper.

Only the following material, free of garbage, will be accepted: leaves, small brush (up to four inches in diameter and no longer than six feet), hedge trimmings and garden plant residue. No grass, sod or tree stumps will be accepted for pickup, nor will commercial business materials be accepted. For safety reasons, yard waste that is not bundled, bagged in biodegradable paper bags or containers, or is too heavy for an individual to safely lift into the truck will be collected.

Residents are also encouraged to utilize the Saucon Valley Compost Center for the disposal of yard waste. The compost center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 20, 2021, and is located at 2011 Springtown Hill Road, Hellertown.

The Saucon Valley Compost Center is jointly operated by the Borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township and is available to residents of both communities. Multi-year ID cards are required in order to use the center and may be obtained at either Lower Saucon Town Hall or Hellertown Borough Hall. More information about the compost center may be found at LowerSauconTownship.org.

Photo by Chris Christian

The borough also announced on its Facebook page this week that season passes for the Hellertown Pool will go on sale at Borough Hall on Tuesday, May 11.

Passes will be sold from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the office. Masks must be worn in order to enter Borough Hall.

Passes will also be sold at Borough Hall on the pool’s opening day, Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for the season pool pass application as well as season and daily rate information.

The season pass rates for the 2021 season for residents and non-residents are as follows:

SEASON RESIDENT

Youth: $65.00

Adult: $85.00

Senior: $20.00

Family (5): $150.00

Extra: $20.00

SEASON NON-RESIDENT

Youth: $95.00

Adult: $130.00

Senior: $50.00

Family (5): $225.00

Extra: $30.00

Proof of age and residency are required to purchase season passes.

The pool will be open daily (weather-permitting) from noon to 7 p.m., from June 12 through Aug. 22, 2021.