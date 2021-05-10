Saucon Boys Lacrosse Overpowers Hurricanes in 9-4 Win (Photos)

By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: 6 mins

The Saucon Valley boys varsity lacrosse team put together an impressive 9-4 win against Liberty Saturday in a home game that was bookended by some of the weekend’s showers.

The team’s victory over the Hurricanes was especially validating after the Panthers’ tough 5-10 loss to rival Southern Lehigh on Thursday.

The team’s record is now 7-8.

Next up for Saucon Valley boys lacrosse is an away game with Moravian Academy this Wednesday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

For the full team roster and schedule, visit SauconAthletics.org.

Photos by Chris Christian

Senior Mark Strunk

Junior Kevin Patton

Senior Colin Zyck

Senior Colin Johnson

Senior Owen Petiet

Junior Jake Kalinchock

From left, junior Jacob Stump, junior Jake Kalinchock and senior Colin Zyck

Saucon Boys Lacrosse

Photo by Chris Christian

Saucon senior Mark Strunk

Senior Colin Johnson

Junior Nicholas Magnotta, left, and junior Michael Cordes

  

Junior Nicholas Magnotta

Junior Colin Zavacky

Senior Colin Johnson

The game’s final score: Panthers 9, Hurricanes 4.

Senior Owen Petiet

Junior Colin Zavacky

From left, senior Mark Strunk, senior Owen Petiet and senior Colin Zyck

Leave a Review or Comment