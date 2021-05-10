Saucon Boys Lacrosse Overpowers Hurricanes in 9-4 Win (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

The Saucon Valley boys varsity lacrosse team put together an impressive 9-4 win against Liberty Saturday in a home game that was bookended by some of the weekend’s showers.

The team’s victory over the Hurricanes was especially validating after the Panthers’ tough 5-10 loss to rival Southern Lehigh on Thursday.

The team’s record is now 7-8.

Next up for Saucon Valley boys lacrosse is an away game with Moravian Academy this Wednesday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

For the full team roster and schedule, visit SauconAthletics.org.

Photos by Chris Christian