Lillian K. Purdy, 74, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lillian K. Purdy, 74, of Gracedale, formerly of Hellertown, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Oliver I. Purdy. Lillian was born in Wilson Borough on July 11, 1946 to the late William and Ella May (Allen) Ahart. She worked as an accountant for AAA in Phillipsburg and as a dietitian for the former Easton Hospital. Lillian was a member New Waters Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 54 years; sister: Helen (Paul) Galloway of Easton; grandchildren: Shawn O. Purdy Jr., William A. Purdy. She was predeceased by her son: Shawn O. Purdy, who passed on Sept. 20, 2009.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The interment will conclude services at Raubsville Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 2065 Apple St., Hellertown, PA 18055.