ATM, Safe Stolen in Convenience Store Burglary, Police Say

Credit: Google Maps

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are asking anyone with information about a recent burglary at a gas station convenience store near Perkasie to contact them.

In a news release Thursday, police said an unknown person or persons burglarized the Top Star Express convenience store at 515 Dublin Pike (Rt. 313) in Bedminster Township, Bucks County, sometime between 9:05 p.m. May 16 and 4:15 a.m. May 17.

Entry to the store was gained by force, police said, and its ATM, black metal safe and “other unknown valuables” were stolen.

Police did not provide an estimate of the monetary value of what was taken.

State police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about it should contact the Dublin barracks and reference Incident # PA2021-655796.