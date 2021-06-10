Man Wouldn’t Leave, Had to Be ‘Bodily Removed’ From Home: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Hellertown man has been charged with felony criminal trespassing after police say he damaged a door in order to enter a home and then allegedly refused to leave it.

In a news release Thursday, police said Bruce M. Dorhout, 56, entered the home on Bachman Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

When he was told to leave, Dorhout allegedly refused, and the police were called to the home.

Police said it was necessary for them to “bodily remove” Dorhout from the home after he refused to leave.

Following his arrest, they said he was taken to the Northampton County Prison on a probation detainer.

Court records show that in addition to the trespassing charge, Dorhout is also charged with a summary violation for alleged public drunkenness.

Dorhout remained incarcerated at the prison as of Thursday, unable to post $10,000 bail, according to the criminal court docket filed in his case.

A preliminary hearing for Dorhout is scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege at District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The court docket did not list an attorney for Dorhout.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.