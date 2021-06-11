Catalytic Converter Stolen from Women’s Vehicle, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Police say a 38-year-old woman from Upper Bucks County made an unpleasant discovery Wednesday when she realized that the catalytic converter on her Jeep had been stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the part was stolen sometime between 1 and 10 p.m. from an address in the 2200 block of North Old Bethlehem Pike in the Zionsville section of Milford Township.

When troopers arrived at around 11:30 p.m., police said they observed that the catalytic converter was, in fact, missing.

Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves recently because of the precious metals they contain.

State police asked anyone with information about the theft to contact the barracks.