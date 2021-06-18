Joseph B. Sullivan, 62, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joseph B. Sullivan, 62, of Lower Saucon Township died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Dorothy W. (Williams) Sullivan. He was born in Morristown, N.J., on Jan. 28, 1959 to the late Timothy James and Charlotte (Scott) Sullivan. Joseph was a self-employed painter the majority of his life, retiring 10 years ago. He was a 4th Degree, Sir Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Boonton, N.J., and a member of the Ambler Knights of Columbus; president of the Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association (AFBA) in Wind Gap; and on the board of Gentle Winds in St. Croix, USVI. Joseph loved bluegrass music and hosted a four-day “Sullyfest” at their residence for the past 20 years, bringing together many families and friends to enjoy the same musical genre. He was very well-loved, which was due in part to his willingness to help anyone at any time. Joe was best known for riding his golf cart at Wind Gap Bluegrass Park.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 20 years; sister: Patrice M. (Craig Miller) Sullivan of Livingston, N.J., and sons: Michael Bary, Rick Bary; brothers: Timothy J. Sullivan of Boonton, N.J., Dennis C. (Renee Cicerchi) Sullivan of Strafford, N.H.; nieces and nephews who were very special in the life of Joe: Matthew and Sammy Williams, Jason and Vanessa, Violet and Kalista Williams, Linay and Dave, Leila Williams-Bush, Ben, Brooke, Kit Kat Williams. He was predeceased by a brother: Thomas K. Sullivan.

SERVICE

Details regarding a memorial service that will be held in Wind Gap will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association (AFBA), P.O. Box 507, Wind Gap, PA 18091-9728.