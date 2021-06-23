Local Man Sought on Warrant Issued by Lower Saucon Twp. Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Wednesday afternoon that they are seeking a local man on an active arrest warrant for felony robbery and other charges.

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said the warrant is for 27-year-old Daniel Birk, who was last known to be living in Hellertown.

The warrant, according to police and court records, is for the following charges:

Robbery (Felony 1)

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor 1)

Theft (Misdemeanor 1)

Birk is described by police as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Birk’s whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Lower Saucon Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact police by calling 610-759-2200.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.