Carl A. Laub, ‘Laubie,’ 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carl A. Laub, “Laubie,” 85, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of Gloria A. (Rohrbach) Laub. Carl was born in Scherersville, Pa., on April 21, 1936 to the late Edwin L. and Elsie I. (Eckert) Laub. He was a clerk and Material Coordinator Foreman of Plant Construction at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years until his retirement. He also worked as a part-time attendant at Heintzelman Funeral Home and Kichline’s Auto Parts. Previously, he was employed at Edward Richards, Contractor, and Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Carl was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown where he served as an usher and on the property committee. He was a member of the Hellertown Lions Club where he was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and the President’s Appreciation Award; and Good Fellows. He was a 1954 graduate of Hellertown High School, where he excelled in basketball (District Champions 1950-51) and track. He was a Cub Scout Master in 1967, helped lead Cub Scout training for five years (POW WOW) and participated in obtaining Boy Scout training. He received Scouters Key Cubmaster (1972), Cornerstone Award Woodbadge (1972), Lamb Award (1980, a national award), Assistant Boy Scout Master Fellowship Award (1975), Order of the Arrow (1979), was a unit commissioner and was an active member of the Troop 349 committee and Scouters Key. He was active in the Halloween Parade Committee, class reunions and his grandchildren’s sports.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 63 years; sons: Jeff A. (Carol A.) Laub of Hellertown, Gary D. (Jennifer A.) Laub of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren: Courtney M. (Patrick) Dietrich, Samantha L. (Ricky Rickle) Laub, Matthew J. Laub. He was predeceased by his brother: Edwin L. Laub.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or Hellertown Lions Club, P.O. Box 101, Hellertown, PA 18055.