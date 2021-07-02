Anna M. Jennings, 93, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Anna M. Jennings, 93, of Springfield Township, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late David R. Jennings, who died March 27, 1986. She was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 3, 1927 to the late John and Anna (Milinger) Fuchs. She was of the Catholic faith. Yaya loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, word search and puzzles. She enjoyed bird watching and gardening in her day.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Barbara Ann Soltysiak of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Katrina M. (James R. Jr.) Laubach, Brandon D., Annie C., Victoria L. (Joel) Leichliter, Laura M.; great-grandchildren: Damon, Gavin. She was predeceased by a son-in-law: Ronald V. Soltysiak; siblings: Frank Fox, John Fuchs.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Private interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. #250, Philadelphia, PA 19106.