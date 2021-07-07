Arthur F. Faust, 85, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Arthur F. Faust, 85, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Grace B. (Barron) Faust. Arthur was was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 7, 1936 to the late Harry and Edith (Miller) Faust. He worked as an auto mechanic for the City of Bethlehem. Previously, he worked as a forklift operator for Bethlehem Steel. Arthur was member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 68 years: sons: Dave A. Faust (Debbie) of Bethlehem, Ronald C. Faust (Sandy) of Bethlehem Township and Steven J. Faust (Claudia) of Bethlehem; sister: Marian Messics of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Arthur was predeceased by daughter: Sharon A. Bauer; and sisters: Gladys Crouthmal and Janet Mastropierie.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.