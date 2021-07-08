Hellertown Police Seek to ID Back Porch Flowerpot Thief

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Contributed Photo

Can flowers–or anything–be enjoyed outside the home without being constantly kept under lock and key? That’s a question the owners of a large flower-filled planter are likely asking themselves, after it was stolen from their back porch steps last night.

The flowerpot theft occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown borough.

The brazen female thief–who was captured in surveillance images shared with Saucon Source by the homeowner–walked through a rear parking area and across the home’s patio to reach the back porch steps, where she picked up and carried away the planter.

According to the homeowner, the flowers were a gift to her on Mother’s Day this year.

Surveillance video recorded at the front of the home reportedly showed the flower thief entering Main Street via a walkway which separates it from the building next door. She then reportedly turned south on Main Street, before disappearing into the night with her ill-gotten garden addition.

The theft was reported to the police department Thursday morning, and anyone with information about it or the woman who is pictured in the accompanying surveillance photos is asked to contact Hellertown Police by calling 610-759-2200 or 610-838-7040.