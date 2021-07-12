MaryAnn T. McCaffrey, 83, of Upper Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

MaryAnn T. McCaffrey, 83, of Upper Macungie Township died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Martin P. McCaffrey. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on July 30, 1937 to the late Nicholas and Cecelia (Plourde) Arivella. MaryAnn attended St. Joseph the Worker R.C. Church, Orefield. She loved animals and reading, and was a great card player. MaryAnn was very spiritual, had a huge heart and became a life-long friend to all she met.

SURVIVORS

Children: Domenic J. Messina of Orlando, Fla., Michael A. Messina of Breinigsville, John M. (Lisa) McCaffrey of Breinigsville; brother: Samuel (Dorothy) Arivella of Methuen, Mass.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter: Deborah J. Head; siblings: Nicholas, Anthony.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately in Massachusetts. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA 18069.