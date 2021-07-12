Patricia A. Paulson, 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Patricia A. Paulson, 79, of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was born in Fountain Hill on March 9, 1942 to the late Emanuel F. and Helen R. (Pavlinsky) Vogel. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and Bethlehem Business College. Patricia was an administrative secretary at the Lower Saucon Township Police Department for 27 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Patricia enjoyed playing golf, cooking and baking.

SURVIVORS

Son: Anthony J. Paulson of Allentown; sister: Charlotte T. Vogel of Hellertown; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son: Michael J. Paulson (twin brother of Anthony); and sister: Eleanor F. Heinz.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa’s Parish, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.