Enjoy Flavor, Savings at Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week

Calling all foodies… This summer’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week begins Sunday, July 18, and will feature opportunities for flavor-filled savings for everyone who visits a participating establishment.

Presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce with support from local business sponsors, Restaurant Week will give patrons the opportunity to sample new tastes or enjoy old favorites at more than 15 unique Saucon Valley eateries.

“This seven-day event will spotlight participating restaurants and encourage diners to frequent each business,” said Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our hope is to reconnect residents to these establishments while also welcoming and introducing new patrons from surrounding communities. This is a great opportunity to try something new and to support local!”

The co-owner of one of the area’s newest businesses agreed.

“Here at The Vibe, we are excited about enriching the community with healthy and super tasty drinks,” said Laura Musselman, who co-owns the shake and smoothie bar, whose menu emphasizes nutrition and features a variety of other flavorful drinks. “We are grateful to be included in our first ever Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week!”

Restaurant Week, which continues through Saturday, July 24, will feature a wide variety of establishments offering different types of savings–such as prix fixe menus–on many different types of food and drink.

You can review all of the specials on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s website, as well as find information about individual restaurants and their deals on their websites.

Along with the chamber, this summer’s Restaurant Week in Hellertown and Lower Saucon is sponsored by Saucon Source (Silver Sponsor), Lindsay O. Albert, EA, Tax & Accounting (Bronze Sponsor), Lost River Caverns (Bronze Sponsor) and iHeartRadio (Marketing Sponsor).

“We love partnering with the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce,” said Local Mama Catering Company owner Beth Anna Raynock. “Our featured take-out meal ‘Sushi in the Park’ has now become an annual tradition for Restaurant Week every summer. The support that we receive from the team is incredible.”

“Saucon Source is proud to sponsor Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week,” added Josh Popichak, publisher, Saucon Source LLC. “We’re a small business ourselves, and we know that over the past year many people’s habits have changed. We hope that everyone will continue to support our local restaurants and other businesses, who contribute so much to this community, not only during restaurant week, but all year round.”