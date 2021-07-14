Man Refused to Leave Ex’s Home, Despite Friends’ Pleas: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Bucks County man is facing a felony charge of criminal trespassing as well as other charges after police say he refused to leave an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, even after she “had friends come over in order to convince him to leave.”

State Police at Dublin said 34-year-old Taylor S. Radmore, of Doylestown, entered the apartment in Kintnersville through a rear door at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“When he was discovered, the victim told him to leave multiple times,” police said.

After friends arrived and were reportedly unable to convince Radmore to leave, and “when all options were exhausted,” police said assistance from troopers from the Dublin barracks was requested at the residence.

“Radmore had to be given multiple commands before complying with police orders,” a state police news release said.

After he was taken into custody, Radmore was arraigned on the charges which also included defiant trespassing (Misdemeanor 3) and disorderly conduct (summary offense), according to the criminal court docket filed in his case.

Following his arraignment in District Court 07-1-10, Radmore was jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bail, the docket stated.

A preliminary hearing before Bucks County District Judge Gary Gambardella is scheduled to be held Monday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. at the district court in Ottsville, it also stated.

The docket did not list an attorney for Radmore.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County court records.