PSP: Expect ‘Major’ Traffic Disruptions Due to Presidential Visit

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

President Joe Biden will visit the Lehigh Valley Wednesday, and Pennsylvania State Police say the motoring public should expect “major” traffic disruptions because of that.

Biden is expected to talk about the economy, jobs and buying American-made products at the Mack Trucks plant in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from state police Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem, “major traffic disruptions” are likely in Lehigh County from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Traffic on major thoroughfares and their respective ramps and overpasses within Lehigh County, to include state Route 22, I-78 and Route 222, will be periodically and/or permanently closed throughout this timeframe causing secondary roads to become congested,” the release said.

State police said they are advising the public to consider making alternate travel plans and to avoid major roadways in Lehigh County during the period of the presidential visit.

Wednesday’s visit will be Biden’s first to the Lehigh Valley as a sitting president and comes approximately six months into his first term.

Pennsylvania motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roads in the state by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown .

Road construction related to slope work and pipe installation on I-78 east between the Rt. 309 (Quakertown) and Rt. 412 (Hellertown) exits will be taking place Wednesday during Biden’s visit, according to the project schedule PennDOT previously shared.