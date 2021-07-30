John S. Fones III, 50, of Durham Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John S. Fones III, 50, of Durham Township, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Michelle L. (Lyden) Fones. He was born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on Feb. 23, 1971 to Laurel (Gillem) and John Scott Fones II of Bridgeville, Del. He attended Saint Columbanus School in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., before moving to Pennsylvania, and then attended New Hope-Solebury High School, where he excelled in basketball on the New Hope Lions team. His coach, in a local newspaper article, referred to John as having the most talent on the team. John worked in construction for Gardner/Fox Associates Inc. until forming his own company, the Philadelphia Constructors, which he ran for 12 years. His special interests included everything nature had to offer; especially spending time in the outdoors, hiking, surf fishing, boating on his 19-foot bowrider and birdwatching. John loved to barbeque and designed his own smoker. He loved the Outer Banks, where he had hoped to retire to. John will be remembered for his smile, humor and for being the quiet guy with a huge personality. He was an animal lover and especially loved his late dogs, Bennie and Dutch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.