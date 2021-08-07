Daniel J. Pene, 62, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Daniel J. Pene, 62, of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Daniel was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on Aug. 5, 1959 to Ramona J. (Ponce) Love of East Stroudsburg and John R. Pene of Mt. Bethel. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime. Daniel was a professional land surveyor for Inter-County Paving, Hackettstown, N.J., for 20 years, and also worked as a private contractor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Civil War memorabilia, the Pittsburgh Steelers and anything with “building stuff.”

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; children: Danielle M. (Brandon K.) Bushnell of Bethlehem, Jake T. of Catasauqua, John A. of Boca Rotan, Fla.; siblings: Ramona J. (Joseph) Shupp of Tannersville, William D. (Kori) Pene of East Stroudsburg; Joseph Love in Idaho; grandson: Logan Bushnell.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.