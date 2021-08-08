Kathleen F. Molnar, 70, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kathleen F. Molnar, 70, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Molnar. Kathleen was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 16, 1950 to the late John S. Fliszar and Kathryn (Jones). She was a waitress at Crossroads Hotel, Hellertown for nearly 30 years and previously was a teacher at Ss. Cyril and Methodius School, Bethlehem. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Kathleen loved traveling, especially with her daughter.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughter: Amanda of Bethlehem; siblings: Bonnie (Joe) Preisler of Hellertown, James (Lorraine) of Winter Haven, Fla., Jack (Sarah) of Lititz, Thomas (Felicia) of Bethlehem, Richard of Bethlehem; and also mother: Lorraine Fliszar of Hellertown.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at her church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem (Colesville). The interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and/or the American Cancer Society.