Wreck Leaves Pole Leaning Into Broadway in Fountain Hill

A late Sunday afternoon crash on Broadway in Fountain Hill left a utility pole leaning precariously into the street and the vehicle that struck it significantly damaged.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. and closed the roadway between N. Hoffert and N. Clewell streets for at least an hour, as crews tended to the driver of the vehicle that struck the pole and loaded their wrecked black Hyundai hatchback onto a flatbed tow truck.

It was unclear what caused the accident or whether the driver suffered any injuries in it.

A PPL crew was present at the scene shortly after 5 p.m., to tend to the light pole.

The same section of road was closed for a police incident involving a LANTA bus only days ago.