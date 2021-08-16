Susan L. Walter, 73, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Susan L. Walter, 73, of Upper Saucon Township, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Lee Walter, who died March 27, 2013. Susan was born in Upper Saucon Township on April 3, 1948, to Kenneth and Lillian (Hartman) Holschwander. She was a receptionist for Dr. Speel’s Office, Center Valley, for 17 years until her retirement. Susan had also previously worked in the deli and bakery as a clerk at IGA for 20 years. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley, and a member of the Knit Night at the church. Susan loved to travel, especially cruising the seas.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Kendra L. (David J.) Swackhamer of Zionsville, Patricia M. (Gus E.) Spitzer of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Allan, Devin, Derek, Travis, Samantha and Lincoln; great-grandchildren: Xavier, Hazel, Aria. She was predeceased by brother: Tim.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Faith UCC, 5992 Rt. 378, Center Valley. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church (zip code 18034).