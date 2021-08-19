Leah L. Buckvitz, 75, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Leah L. Buckvitz, 75, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Louis I. Buckvitz, who died Oct. 31, 2014. Leah was born in Cresco on Dec. 16, 1945, to the late Harold and Eleanor (Miller) Englert. She was a member of Christian Scientist Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Stepdaughter: Linda B., wife of Gary G. Peters of Bethlehem; brother: Forrest Englert of Lenoir, N.C.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.