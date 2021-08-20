Hellertown Woman’s Car Struck in Upper Bucks Accident

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Hellertown woman was one of three people involved in a car accident at Weiss Road and Rt. 663 in Milford Township, Bucks County, Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Friday.

In a public information release, police said the 40-year-old woman was stopped at a red light facing south on Weiss Road at Rt. 663–which is also known as John Fries Highway–when her Subaru Crosstrek was struck by a driver trying to avoid another collision.

Police said the chain of events that led to the accident began when a 23-year-old Birdsboro man who was northbound on Rt. 663 attempted to make a left turn in front of an oncoming southbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pennsburg.

The man began to turn as he “observed the traffic signal to be yellow,” police said.

When the girl saw him turning in front of her, they said she braked and then swerved in a northerly direction, striking the Subaru.

Police said that as a result of the collision the Chevy Impala the girl was driving ended up atop a curb and the Subaru was pushed “to an uncontrolled final rest on Weiss Road just prior to Rt. 663.” The Isuzu NPR truck the man was driving, meanwhile, “came to a controlled final rest in a nearby parking lot,” police said.

According to the report, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the box truck driver would be cited for a summary turning movement violation, and the girl would be cited for speeding.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash and police didn’t indicate whether either of the two vehicles that collided needed to be towed from the scene, which is just east of the Quakertown interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension.