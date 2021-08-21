William D. Wessner, 78, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

William D. Wessner, 78, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at ManorCare, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Lorraine E. (Olah) Wessner. William was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 9, 1942 to the late Raymond A. and Clara L. (Hartman) Wessner. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army. Bill was an electrician in the maintenance department at the former Bethlehem Steel, as well as at Hellertown Manufacturing and Keebler Co. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 55 years; in-laws: Lawrence, Carol, Penny, Bill and Timothy; nieces: Tara, Suzanne and April; nephews Paul, Alex and Paul Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Masks will be discretionary. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, 20 Church Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.