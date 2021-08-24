Car Vandalized on McCloskey Avenue, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating vandalism to a vehicle that occurred in the 3600 block of McCloskey Avenue.

In a Crimewatch post Tuesday, police said a vehicle that was parked there at 7 p.m. Friday night was discovered damaged at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle’s owner discovered that the driver’s side mirror had been broken, the hood was scratched and an item had been removed from the interior rearview mirror.

They said there was also water, condensation or an unknown type of liquid spilled on the inside of the windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lower Saucon Police at 610-759-2200 or to submit an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch Tipline.