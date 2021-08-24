Woman Found With Bags of Ecstasy Pills, Hellertown Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A New Jersey woman is facing charges after Hellertown Police say she was found to be in possession of several bags containing MDMA or Ecstasy pills following a traffic stop in the borough.

In a news release Tuesday, police said Donna Williams, 34, of East Orange, was stopped in the area of Main Street and Kichline Avenue Thursday afternoon after an officer observed that she “appeared to be using two hands to text while driving.”

After Williams was stopped, police said she allegedly gave the officer a false name “so that she would not be cited with driving while (on a) suspended license.”

Once the officer positively identified Williams, police said she was arrested on a third-degree misdemeanor charge of providing false identification to law enforcement.

They said he “then observed a bottle of pills not prescribed to (Williams) with the label halfway ripped off.”

That discovery, police said, led them to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle, and during a subsequent search they said the Ecstasy pills weighing 96 grams were located.

According to court records, Williams is also charged with mutilating or destroying a prescription label and possession of a controlled substance–which are both misdemeanors–as well as a summary charge of prohibited text-based communications.

Following a preliminary arraignment on the charges before District Judge Robert Hawke last Thursday, Williams was lodged in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, the criminal court docket filed in her case states.

Williams’ bail was later modified by Northampton County Pre-trial Services to 10 percent of $10,000 cash, and she was released via a private $1,000 surety Friday, per the docket.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled to be held Friday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04.

Court records did not list an attorney for Williams.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Hellertown Borough Police and Northampton County court records.