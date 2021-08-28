Bridge Inspection Work on Rt. 412 to Cause Traffic Delays

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Inspection of the I-78 overpass spans on Rt. 412 along the Hellertown-Bethlehem border will cause delays to traffic in that area this week, PennDOT said in a news release Friday.

According to the information that was provided, bridge inspection forces will be at work in the area between Cherry Lane in Hellertown and Crest Avenue in Bethlehem between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

There will be lane restrictions, and motorists should expect delays and use caution when driving through the work zone, PennDOT said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, PennDOT maintenance forces will also be removing litter along I-78 East between the Rt. 309 and Rt. 611 exits (exits 60 and 75), it was announced.

There will be shoulder restrictions between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, which may cause delays.