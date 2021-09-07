Kenneth Melvin Zellner Sr., 81, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Kenneth Melvin Zellner Sr., 81, of Coopersburg, died on Sept. 6, 2021. He was born in Allentown, son of the late Fred and Eva Zellner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Joy Zellner, in 1995. Kenneth retired from B. Braun Medical in 1996, where he worked as an injection molding maintenance manager. He enjoyed his several trips across the country on his motorcycle and was a very talented car mechanic.

SURVIVORS

He will be dearly missed by his daughters: Cindy Bachert (James), Susan Richter (Raymond), Jodi Bennett (Robert) and Leanne Zellner; son: Kenneth Zellner Jr.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson: Robert Charles Bennett; sister: Betty; and brothers: James and Donald.

SERVICES

Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Condolences may be offered at ConnellFuneral.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Home of Easton and/or the charity of one’s choice.