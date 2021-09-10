Thomas L. Carlton, 89, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Thomas L. Carlton, 89, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Doris B. (Sharrer) Carlton. Thomas was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 24, 1932 to the late Thomas L. Sr. and Gertrude (Schaefer) Carlton. He served our country faithfully as a 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army Infantry for 23 years, during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Thomas was a member of Juniper Street Bible Church, Quakertown. He was a member of the 4th Infantry Division, Lehigh Valley Chapter, and the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Thomas L. III (Karen) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Randy L. of Oswego, N.Y., Terry L. of San Leandro, Calif., Lisa K. (John) Litzenberger of Kintnersville; brother: David (Gina) of Gainesville, Ga.; grandchildren: Amanda K. Carlton, Nicholas J. Litzenberger; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Kay Carlton, Sue Yawn, Michael Carlton and Jack.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 9:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, Development Office, 840 Walnut St., Suite 1540, Philadelphia, PA 19107.