Dorothy E. Miller, 91, Formerly of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dorothy E. Miller, 91, formerly of Center Valley, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Lifequest Nursing Center, Quakertown. She was the wife of the late Clarence J. Miller. Dorothy was born in Colesville on Oct. 17, 1929 to the late Peter S. and Emma (Wetzel) Reith. She was a dietary aide for Valley Manor Nursing Home, Coopersburg, for 27 years until retiring. Dorothy was a member of Faith U.C.C., Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

Son: Robert L. Miller of Easton; nieces. She was predeceased by siblings: Elsie Hersh, George Reith, Ruth Hersh, Arthur Reith, Raymond Reith, Mildred Schmoyer and Peter Reith.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 5992 Rt. 378, Center Valley, PA 18034.