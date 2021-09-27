Arthur ‘Bob’ R. Ebert Jr., 82, of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Arthur “Bob” R. Ebert Jr., 82, of Wassergass, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Lynn E. (Ernst) Ebert. Bob was born in Passer on Jan. 2, 1939 to the late Arthur R. Sr. and Elsie (Schaffer) Ebert. He was a 1956 graduate of the Palisades School District. Bob worked in sales for Fromm Electric, Allentown, and the former Harrisburg Electric. After retiring from the kitchen industry after 60 years, Bob loved to garden in “The Patch” and collect antique Allis-Chalmers tractors. Bob was a “jack of all trades.” He could build and fix anything.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife and partner of 25 years: children: Barbara (John) Martucci, Robert (Lisa), William (Christine), Timothy (Carolyn); sister: Pauline Lerch; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters: Evelyn Heckman, Kathryn Gutshall; stepson: Jeffrey M.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations to may be made to Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101 and/or New Bethany Ministries, 333 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.