Police Ask for Help ID’ing Couple Who Allegedly ‘Dined & Dashed’

Lower Saucon Township Police shared this security photo of a smartly-dressed couple who are accused of leaving a country club’s restaurant after refusing to pay a bill. In a Crimewatch post Monday, police said the couple dined at Steel Club on the evening of Sept. 8, and when approached by staff in the club’s parking lot refused to provide a membership number. Dining memberships are fee-free and may be secured on-the-spot at the club’s BeamYard restaurant.

The BeamYard restaurant at Steel Club is known as a friendly, welcoming place to enjoy a meal, but one couple is accused of taking advantage of the establishment’s hospitality.

In a news release Monday, Lower Saucon Township Police shared a photo of the casually-dressed couple who allegedly “dashed” off without paying their bill after dining at the Linden Avenue eatery earlier this month.

Police said the couple left the restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at around 8:45 p.m. without paying their $75.85 bill.

“When confronted in the parking area by Steel Club staff (and asked) for their membership number, the male/female refused and left the area,” police explained in their Crimewatch post.

Dining memberships are available fee-free to would-be Steel Club patrons, and may be secured by anyone who completes a registration form that is available at the BeamYard.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the image shared by police is asked to contact Lower Saucon Police by calling 610-317-6110. Callers should reference Incident #20210909M0322.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

In unrelated news Monday, Lower Saucon Township Police asked for the public’s help with identifying a man who allegedly stole two gasoline containers from a landscaping trailer while it was parked along Skibo Road last week.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

