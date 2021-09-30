Richard F. Carl, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richard F. Carl, 93, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Ruth I. (Fulmer) Carl, who died May 19, 2014. Richard was born in Allentown on Feb. 10, 1928 to the late Charles and Mary Helen (Grow) Carl. He worked for the Local 19 LV Sheet Metal Union in Allentown, affiliated with Local 19 of Philadelphia, for 50 years until retiring in 1985.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Harry Edwards of Bethlehem; brother-in-law: Howard Fulmer of Hellertown; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Vivian Bean, Maude Warneke, Dolores Gaertke, Wilbur Carl and Ralph Carl.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.