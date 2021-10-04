Jonathan Lee Durn, 63, of Lower Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jonathan Lee Durn, 63, of Lower Macungie Township, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Jutland Medina. Jon was born in Allentown on Feb. 25, 1958 to the late LaMar C. and Margaret A. (Wertman) Durn. Jon graduated from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, in 1980, and went on to have a 40-year career as a Certified Public Accountant and Auditor for Deloitte, Philadelphia. Jon was a board member of Unity of the Lehigh Valley, and a past board member of Valley Youth House, Allentown. He was an active member of the Lehigh Valley Tea Party and a proud American Patriot. Jon was an avid reader and self-educator, who enjoyed spending time with his family, watching classic movies and TV shows, and appreciated a good meal and a martini. In his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 12 years; children: Lisa M. (David D.) Bednarski of Mertztown, Laura M. (Joseph R.) Favorito of Allentown, Taj A. Campbell of Macungie; sister: Marla J. (Eugene F.) Weber of Chambersburg; granddaughter: Kate E. Bednarski; many grand-pets.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 9 at his church, Unity of the Lehigh Valley, 26 N. 3rd St, Emmaus. The calling hour will be followed by a memorial service at 12 noon. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Youth House, 3400 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017-7815.