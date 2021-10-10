Terry A. Kemmerer, 65, of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Terry A. Kemmerer, 65, of Wassergass, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Henry C. Kemmerer. Terry was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 18, 1956 to the late Peter D. Sr. and Virginia Jean (Hanzlik) Korpics. She worked for the County of Northampton for many years until retiring. Terry had also worked for the Borough of Freemansburg and for the former Gus’s Crossroads in Bethlehem. She volunteered in Northampton County’s election polling stations.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 15 years; children: Christina J. Erney of Freemansburg, Dennis W. Erney Jr. of Bethlehem; stepchildren: Nikki Kemmerer (Ryan Shannon) of Shippensburg, Kevin Kemmerer of Hellertown; siblings: Peter D. (Nancy) Korpics Jr. of Bath, Kerry Korpics of Greentown, Charlie Schleppy of Bradfordwoods, Greg Schleppy of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., David (Kerry) Korpics of Wind Gap; grandchildren: Sarah Crockett, Michael Crockett, Halle Shannon, Mason and Jaxon Kemmerer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the Cremation Gardens of the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.