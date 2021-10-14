Ann M. Henson, 67, of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ann M. Henson, 67, of Richland Township, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Garden Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Willow Grove. She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on May 23, 1954 to the late Richard Dewey and Anna M. (Radcliff) Ahart. Ann served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. She was an accountant for M&M Mars, Hackettstown, N.J., and also worked for Mont Blanc in New Jersey in the same capacity. Ann was a member of the Marine Corps League.

SURVIVORS

Son: Jerame (Sonja) of Breinigsville; siblings: Edward R. (Cheryl) Dewey of Long Valley, N.J., Richard II (Emily) Dewey of Easton, Judylee (David) Graaf of Easton, Deborah (Daniel) Baumgartner of Lake Mohawk, N.J., Janet (Richard) Frankenfield of Hellertown, Vicki J. Roth of Springtown.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a calling period from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment with military honors will conclude services at the Cremation Garden at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please bring a toy in Ann’s memory for Toys for Tots, which will be forwarded to their toy drive.