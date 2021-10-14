Arlene M. Kugler, 84, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Arlene M. Kugler, 84, of Kunkletown, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late William P. Kugler, who died April 2, 1992. Arlene was born in Allentown on Oct. 22, 1936 to the late Clarence L. and Beatrice (Stroudt) Smoyer. She worked for the former Western Electric, Allentown, and for the former Day-Timers Inc., Macungie. Arlene was a faithful member of Middlecreek Christian Church, Kunkletown. She was also a former Girl Scout Leader for Troop #948, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Maryann L. Kugler of Kunkletown; twin sister: Evelyn L. (Robert) Smith of Emmaus. She was predeceased by brothers: Ralph and Erwin Smoyer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 343 Dorshimer Road, Kresgeville, PA 18333.