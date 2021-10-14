Woman Cited Following I-78 Rollover Crash in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Schuylkill County woman was issued a traffic citation following a crash on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township which Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast say she caused.

According to a news release issued by the barracks Thursday, 71-year-old Ruike Liu of Frackville was eastbound on the highway around 3:20 p.m. Sept. 24 when the vehicle in front of her slowed due to traffic conditions near the Mockingbird Hill Road overpass.

Both vehicles were headed east in the left lane, which was where police said Liu’s 2018 Subaru Forester subsequently impacted the other car “at the 5 o’clock position.”

Police identified the vehicle that was struck as a 2010 Toyota Corolla operated by a 26-year-old Macungie woman.

They said that because of the impact, the Corolla was pushed off the roadway and into the median, where it struck and came to rest against the guide wire.

Liu’s Forester “proceeded to roll over in the right lane, coming to final rest within the right lane in an overturned position,” the state police’s accident report said.

The investigating state trooper wrote that he observed extensive damage to the Subaru at the scene as well as damage to the Toyota’s rear end which had rendered it disabled.

The driver of the Corolla wasn’t injured, police said, but Liu suffered a possible injury and was transported to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus for treatment by Dewey EMS.

According to the crash report, Liu was to be cited by police for speeding, however Northampton County court records show that as of Thursday the only summary citation issued to her in connection with the crash was for Obedience to Traffic Control Devices.

As of Thursday, records showed that Liu had not yet responded to the citation, which was filed in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township on Oct. 9.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast barracks, and Northampton County court records.