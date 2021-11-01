Dorothy M. Shively, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dorothy M. Shively, 93, of Hellertown, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Warren L. Shively. Dorothy was born in Fountain Hill on May 27, 1928 to the late John P. Mindock and Anna M. (Duda) Klein. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Dorothy had worked as a cafeteria worker for the Saucon Valley School District. She had also worked for the former Bethlehem Steel and the Steel Club. Dorothy was a diehard Phillies fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading.

SURVIVORS

Son: David P. (Diane E.) of Orefield; six grandchildren: Danielle Tackash, Valerie Shively, Kimberly Tackash, Christina M. (Gabriel) Jiminez, Kenneth Tackash; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Theresa E. Shively; and sister: Helen M. Donchez.

SERVICE

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church (zip code 18055).