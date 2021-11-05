Ann M. Mish, 89, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ann M. Mish, 89, of Hellertown, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services-West Allen. She was the wife of Edward M. Mish Sr. Ann was born in Hellertown on June 26, 1932 to the late Andrew Cabak and Mary (Suprich). She was an inspector on the assembly line at the former Champion Spark Plug, Hellertown, for 31 years. Ann was a past member of St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, and also attended elementary school at the church. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed dancing to polka music. Ann enjoyed boating and fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 66 years; son: Edward M. Mish Jr. of New Tripoli; grandchildren: Kristin L. Kugler (Brian) Holohan, Alexa Mish (Jeremy) Trimble, Andrew Mish; great-grandchildren: Tyler Holohan. She was predeceased by daughter: Cynthia A. Kugler; siblings: Michael, Andrew, George, Stephen, Betty Anthony, Margaret Zettlemoyer.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.