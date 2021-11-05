Jose A. Velez, 92, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Jose A. Velez, 92, of Springfield Township, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Marie (Stass) Velez, who died Dec. 10, 1998. Jose was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on Oct. 8, 1929 to the late Antonio and Louisa (Del Hoyo) Velez. He was a heavy machine mechanic at the former Bethlehem Steel for 42 years until his retirement. He was of the Catholic daith.

SURVIVORS

Loving sons: Raymond J. (Stephanie D.) of Coopersburg, Ronald M. (Stephanie J.) of Freemansburg; two grandchildren: Jordan and Jacob; and family in Puerto Rico.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.