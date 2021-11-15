William H. Scherer Jr., 88, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

William H. Scherer Jr., 88, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Geraldine P. (Sherman) Scherer. William was born in Palmerton on Jan. 19, 1933 to the late William H. Scherer Sr. and Emma (Reinard). He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill was a member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years; children: Mark A. (Joyce E.) Scherer of Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tami S. (Robert T.) Huckfeldt of Summit, N.J.; grandchildren: Jennifer and Michael, Allison and Thomas; four great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Masks are mandatory for attendees. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountainview Moravian Church, 331 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.