Edward J. Mease, 96, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edward J. Mease, 96, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Ida (Duh) Mease who died Feb. 18, 2016. Edward was born in Bingen on July 26, 1925 to the late Ernest and Amelia (Weiss) Mease. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a processing operator at Lehigh Valley Dairy for 41 years until retiring. Edward was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township; Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post #397, Hellertown; Lower Saucon Fire Rescue-Leithsville Station; past Assistant Scout Master for Troop #31; past manager of a Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League team; and a member of various square dance clubs.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jane A. Moyer of Coopersburg, Ronnie Charles (Carol) Mease of Fairfax, Va.; brother: Linford (Jackie) Mease of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren: Gary Moyer of Bath, Christine Moyer of Fleetwood; great-grandchildren: Liliana and Branden Moyer. He was predeceased by siblings: Arthur, Robert, George C., Ruth Vogel.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church (zip code 18015).