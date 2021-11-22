Adele M. Reiss, 84, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Adele M. Reiss, 84, of Coopersburg, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Allen J. Reiss, who died Aug. 8, 2018. Adele was born in Keweenaw Bay, Mich., on Feb. 19, 1937 to the late Anton and Rauha (Moilanen) Klobucher. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Coopersburg and Coopersburg Fire Company Auxiliary. Adele was a teacher’s aide at Coopersburg Elementary School and enjoyed any type of needlework.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Kim D. (Van A.) Vogel of Bethlehem, Ann A. Kuhns of Limeport, Dawn E. (Todd A.) Fedorowicz of Bethlehem; siblings: Eva Heisel of Gulf Port, Fla., E. John (Karen) of Baraga, Mich., Mark (Joanne) of Madison Heights, Mich.; grandchildren: Jennifer, Daniel (Theresa), Martina, Graham; great-grandchildren: Camden, Tyler, Brock, Caleb, Stella. She was predeceased by a son-in-law: Dale A. Kuhns; siblings: Fran LaFontain, Tony Klobucher.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cancer Center, Allentown.