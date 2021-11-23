Paul R. Wagner, 78, of Williams Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Paul R. Wagner, 78, of Williams Township, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Margaret M. (Leopold) Wagner. Paul was born in Fountain Hill on Feb. 17, 1943 to the late Stanley W. and Gladys C. (Krupa) Wagner. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Paul worked as a Pennsylvania State Trooper from 1969 to 1991.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his spouse of 41 years; children: Jennifer T. Hetrick (Jeffrey) and Paul S. Wagner, both of Williams Township; siblings: Caroline L. Kardos of Hellertown and Juliann S. (Gerry A.) Strine of Moore Township; grandchildren: Justin Paul, Benjamin Martin, Megan Helen and Sara Faith. Paul was predeceased by a brother: Stanley S. Wagner (2007).

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williams Township Fire Co., 2500 Morgan Hill Road, Easton, PA 18042.